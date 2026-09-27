Parvesh Verma slap row: What to know about Tilak Nagar road inspection incident in Delhi as AAP protests — 5 points

A political row erupted in Delhi on Sunday after a video purportedly showing Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma slapping a man during a road inspection in Tilak Nagar surfaced on social media.

The incident triggered a confrontation between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), with the latter demanding action against the minister.

Tilak Nagar slap incident: Top 5 points Delhi Police have received a complaint from a man allegedly slapped by Verma during the inspection, PTI reported, citing police sources. The complaint was received at Vikaspuri Police Station, and an officer said the facts were being verified. 2. The incident took place while Verma was inspecting a newly laid road in the area. AAP MLA Jarnail Singh was also present and questioned the quality of the road after pulling out portions of its surface by hand.

3. A man who identified himself as Saheb Singh, and said he was associated with Jarnail Singh and handled the MLA's social media accounts, was recording the proceedings when Verma allegedly slapped him. A video of the confrontation subsequently went viral on social media.

Singh alleged that Verma took his phone before raising his hand at him. He further alleged that the minister's security personnel restrained him and that BJP workers accompanying Verma threatened him.

"I was recording a video when Parvesh Verma snatched my phone and raised his hand at me, which is clearly visible in the video. His security personnel held my hand and grabbed me by the neck, trying to press it, and pulled me away. Three to four BJP workers were also with him. They also misbehaved with me, raised their hands at me and threatened to kill me," Saheb Singh said.

4. Verma disputed the version presented by AAP and said the video being circulated did not show the complete context of the incident.

In a statement, he alleged that Jarnail Singh had been opposing the road work and claimed that AAP workers accompanying the MLA abused his family during the inspection. Verma also alleged that the MLA had sought a commission from PWD engineers in connection with the project.

Explaining his reaction, Verma said, “When one of their workers started hurling abuses at my family, any individual who comes and does that in such a situation, I did the same.”

He also said he had gone to inspect the road after being told it had not been constructed for around 15 years and claimed that the work was progressing well when he reached the site.

5. Meanwhile, AAP leaders have demanded action against Verma and accused him of reacting after questions were raised over the quality of the road. The party also organised a protest in Tilak Nagar over the incident.

Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj was detained by police during the demonstration, according to reports.

AAP posted on X, “Hooliganism will not be tolerated 🔥 A massive protest demonstration in Tilak Nagar against the hooliganism of Minister Pravesh Verma in the BJP government. Put the slap-happy minister behind bars.”