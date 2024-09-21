Monsoon Wedding actor Parvin Dabas in Bandra hospital ICU after car accident

Actor Parvin Dabas was admitted to the ICU after a car accident. The 50-year-old, known for films like Monsoon Wedding, is currently recuperating at Holy Family Hospital in Bandra. 

Livemint
Updated21 Sep 2024, 01:10 PM IST
File image of Bollywood actor Pravin Dabas and wife Preeti Jhangiani
File image of Bollywood actor Pravin Dabas and wife Preeti Jhangiani (Photo by Rajiv Gupta / PTI / File)

Bollywood actor Parvin Dabas, 50, was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai on September 21 after a car accident in the suburbs, PTI reported, citing his family.

In a statement, Dabas' wife and actor, Preeti Jhangiani, said he is recuperating at the Bandra hospital.

"We regret to inform you that Parvin Dabas, Bollywood actor and co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalised and is in the ICU at Holy Family Hospital Bandra following an unfortunate car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning. Details of the incident are still emerging, but we can confirm that Mr Dabas is receiving medical attention,” the statement read.

Also Read | The Leela parent Schloss Bangalore files DRHP for ₹5,000 crore IPO

About Pravin Dabas

Dabas and Jhangiani are also co-founders of the arm-wrestling competition Pro Panja League. The league's management is closely monitoring the situation, the statement added.

The Delhi-born actor most recently starred in Tahira Kashyap's Sharmajee Ki Beti and season two of the Made in Heaven series.

Also Read | US SEC criticises Elon Musk for missing trial to attend SpaceX rocket launch

The report added that Dabas is known for his appearance in several English and Hindi movies, including Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding, Khosla Ka Ghosla, The Perfect Husband, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara, and The Unseen World.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Sep 2024, 01:10 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaMonsoon Wedding actor Parvin Dabas in Bandra hospital ICU after car accident

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,135.001,785.00
      Chennai
      75,141.001,831.00
      Delhi
      75,293.001,863.00
      Kolkata
      75,145.001,735.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.