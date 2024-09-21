Monsoon Wedding actor Parvin Dabas in Bandra hospital ICU after car accident

Bollywood actor Parvin Dabas, 50, was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Holy Family Hospital in Mumbai on September 21 after a car accident in the suburbs, PTI reported, citing his family.

In a statement, Dabas' wife and actor, Preeti Jhangiani, said he is recuperating at the Bandra hospital.

"We regret to inform you that Parvin Dabas, Bollywood actor and co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalised and is in the ICU at Holy Family Hospital Bandra following an unfortunate car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning. Details of the incident are still emerging, but we can confirm that Mr Dabas is receiving medical attention,” the statement read.

About Pravin Dabas Dabas and Jhangiani are also co-founders of the arm-wrestling competition Pro Panja League. The league's management is closely monitoring the situation, the statement added.

The Delhi-born actor most recently starred in Tahira Kashyap's Sharmajee Ki Beti and season two of the Made in Heaven series.

The report added that Dabas is known for his appearance in several English and Hindi movies, including Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding, Khosla Ka Ghosla, The Perfect Husband, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara, and The Unseen World.