‘Pashu seva bhi prabhu seva hai’: Reliance Executive Director Anant Ambani’s farmers-first message from Andhra Pradesh

Reliance Industries Executive Director Anant Ambani has called for a new approach to farming in Andhra Pradesh, saying young people need better skills, technology and entrepreneurial opportunities if agriculture is to become a career they actively choose.

‘Make agriculture a profession young Indians choose’: Anant Ambani Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the Rayalaseema Global Horticulture Hub and Indian School of Agriculture (ISA) in Madanapalle on Friday, Ambani said many young people were moving away from farming because of uncertain incomes and limited opportunities.

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“Too many young people leave farming because incomes are uncertain and opportunities seem limited. Let us give them the skills, technology and enterprise to build successful futures in their own villages,” he said.

The event was attended by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan and state minister Nara Lokesh. The horticulture hub is part of a wider initiative aimed at developing Rayalaseema’s agricultural economy.

Ambani said Reliance Industries would establish and manage the Indian School of Agriculture, which he described as an institution that could help make farming a profession that young Indians pursue with pride.

The proposed school is expected to focus on modern agricultural practices while combining technology with the experience and traditional knowledge of Indian farmers.

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Artificial intelligence, drones, robotics and cloud computing could all have practical applications, Ambani said. He gave the example of AI systems that could alert farmers to pest attacks before they spread, drones that could assess crop health and guide the use of water and nutrients, and robotics that could reduce physically demanding farm work and crop losses.

The broader horticulture project is planned across 10 districts, with development structured through 201 clusters covering 303 mandals and thousands of villages. The initiative is being implemented in phases and has an estimated investment of ₹1 lakh crore.

Jio, digital classrooms and the farmer Ambani said Reliance Jio would work with the Indian School of Agriculture to take training modules to farmers in Indian languages through interactive virtual classrooms in villages.

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The idea, he said, is to take agricultural education beyond the campus and directly into farming communities. Educated rural youth could also work as digitally enabled extension workers, helping farmers put the lessons into practice.

He pointed to Reliance’s Jio Krishi platform and said the company had developed products intended to support farmers. Ambani also spoke about price intelligence, saying technology could help farmers determine when and where to sell their produce.

Water management was another focus. Cloud-based advice and technology, he said, could help farmers work towards the government’s ‘Per Drop More Crop’ objective, while greenhouse technology could allow cultivation to continue through more of the year.

‘Pashu seva bhi prabhu seva hai’ Ambani also linked his agricultural vision to animal welfare, describing himself as a “pashu sevak”, or someone dedicated to serving animals.

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“Pashu seva bhi prabhu seva hai,” he said, stressing his belief in technology-driven animal husbandry.

He referred to Vantara in Jamnagar, the animal welfare and conservation initiative associated with the Reliance Foundation, and said work had begun towards what he described as a global university for wildlife and veterinary sciences.

His comments placed animal welfare alongside farming and clean energy as parts of the wider vision he outlined in Andhra Pradesh.

Separate Reliance investment in clean energy Ambani also announced that Reliance Industries plans to invest ₹1 lakh crore in Andhra Pradesh to establish compressed biogas (CBG) plants. According to PTI reporting, the investment is expected to create more than three lakh jobs and generate nearly ₹60,000 crore in revenue for the state over the coming decades.

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This ₹1 lakh crore commitment is separate from the ₹1 lakh crore estimated investment attached to the Rayalaseema Global Horticulture Hub.

Ambani said the CBG projects would help connect agriculture with energy production, while creating another potential source of income and employment in rural areas.

‘Treat me as a son of Andhra’ Ambani also made a personal appeal to the people of the state, asking them to consider him a “son of Andhra” and guide him on how he could contribute to its development.

“Today, I request you to treat me as a son of Andhra and direct me as to what I can contribute to your beautiful state. Nannu Andhra bidde ga bhavinchandi,” he said.

He added that the foundation stone ceremony was about more than construction, saying the projects were intended to lay the groundwork for stronger villages, rural enterprise and improved livelihoods for farmers.

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The Rayalaseema initiative is being positioned by the Andhra Pradesh government as a major push to expand horticulture through irrigation, technology, processing and market infrastructure. The project is expected to promote crops including mango, banana, tomato and pomegranate across the region.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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