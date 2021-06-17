Chirag Paswan was removed from the post of Lok Janshakti Party national president after an emergency meeting of the LJP national working committee
LJP was formed by the late Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000
Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Pashupati Kumar Paras, who recently staged a political coup and deposed nephew Chirag Paswan as the party chief, was declared elected, unopposed, the new national president of the party on Thursday.
As per the PTI news agency, no other contender filed nomination papers till 3 pm.