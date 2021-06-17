Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Pashupati Kumar Paras elected as national president of LJP

Pashupati Kumar Paras elected as national president of LJP

Pashupati Kumar Paras, Lok Janshakti Party MP and uncle of Chirag Paswan,
1 min read . 05:31 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Staff Writer

  • Chirag Paswan was removed from the post of Lok Janshakti Party national president after an emergency meeting of the LJP national working committee
  • LJP was formed by the late Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) MP Pashupati Kumar Paras, who recently staged a political coup and deposed nephew Chirag Paswan as the party chief, was declared elected, unopposed, the new national president of the party on Thursday.

As per the PTI news agency, no other contender filed nomination papers till 3 pm.

This week, Chirag Paswan was removed from the post of Lok Janshakti Party national president after an emergency meeting of the LJP national working committee.

The decision was taken at a meeting of five LJP MPs at the residence of Pashupati Kumar Paras in Delhi.

Notably, within a year of the demise of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder Ram Vilas Paswan, son Chirag is facing opposition from within the party.

The five LJP MPs had met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and handed over a letter to him regarding the removal of party chief Chirag Paswan from the position of Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader.

LJP is currently a part of the National Democratic Alliance at the Centre.

LJP was formed by the late Ram Vilas Paswan in 2000. Paswan, a heavyweight leader in Bihar politics passed away in October 2020.

