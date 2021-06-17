Thiruvananthapuram: As the Kerala government has eased lockdown restrictions starting today, Kerala police has issued guidelines for commuters allowing unrestricted travelling in areas where the COVID test positivity rate (TPR) is less than 8 per cent.

According to a report in ANI, in the guidelines issued by Kerala Director general of police (DGP) Lokanath Behera, the police said, "A pass is not required to travel to and from the locations where restriction are relaxed (where TPR is less than 8 per cent) and where partial lockdown exist But passengers should carry the filled self affidavit."

So where is a police pass required for travelling in Kerala?

A police pass is required for those travelling from these two categories to places where a complete lockdown exists in connection with medical needs, weddings, funerals, construction activities, and industrial needs.

A police pass will also be required to travel from existing lockdown locations to the area where the partial lockdown is imposed and where the restrictions are lifted.

How to get the pass for travel?

According to the guidelines, the pass can be obtained from the concerned police station by preparing the application on white paper along with the required documents. The application should include the full address including the name and ward number of the destination, the travel requirement, the name and address of the person travelling, the mobile number, and the number of the vehicle.

Triple lockdown

In regions with the enhanced triple lockdown (where TPR is higher than 30 per cent) exist travel will be allowed in and out of the locations for exams, medical purposes, and funeral ceremonies. Police have asked the commuters to carry an appropriate identification card, hall ticket, and medical records.

Kerala Covid-19 tally

Kerala reported 13,270 new COVID-19 cases and 147 related deaths on Tuesday taking the total infected so far to 27,61,474 and the fatalities to 11,655.

Relaxations in Covid restrictions in Kerala

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday announced several relaxations in Covid-induced restrictions and said it will be allowed on the basis of the test positivity rate under local self-government bodies. He also said that local bodies with below 8 per cent test positivity rate will be allowed to function normally with restrictions.

"Complete lockdown will continue across the state on weekends," he added.

