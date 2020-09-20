Passage of farm bills draws fresh political fault lines

New Delhi: Fresh political fault lines have been drawn between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition parties on Sunday, which saw two key farm bills getting Parliament’s approval amidst din and high drama. The key bone of contention between both sides is the deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha and the conduct of business in the Upper House on Sunday.

The problem between the two sides started after opposition parties gathered around deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Harivansh who was on the chair during the discussion on the two farm bills on Sunday afternoon. The political tussle further aggravated after the Bills were passed as protest by opposition continued and 12 parties came together to give a notice of no-confidence against Harivansh.

“What happened in Rajya Sabha today was shameful. While it is responsibility of the treasury benches to run the House smoothly, the onus is also on the opposition to ensure the same. It is not healthy democratic practice to mislead farmers for petty political gains," said defence minister Rajnath Singh during a press conference on late Sunday evening.

Talking to reporters, Singh also pointed out that there was a deliberate attempt by the opposition parties to mislead farmers over the Bill and especially on the issue of minimum support price (MSP). Some of the farmers groups have alleged that the Bills were an attempt to end MSP, but the union government has tried to assure the farmers’ groups and have categorically stated that MSP will not stop.

“The conduct of some MPs against the deputy chairman is reprehensible. It has not just tarnished his reputation but also that of parliamentary practices. There is a deliberate attempt by the opposition parties to mislead farmers. These Bills will empower farmers to sell their crops anywhere in the country. I am also a farmer and I cannot think that this government would do anything that is against farmers," Singh added.

Minutes after Singh’s press conference along with key union ministers, Congress held a press conference with its senior leaders from Rajya Sabha where they said that the union government should not defend the conduct of the deputy chairman. “We do not understand why this hurry, why are they bulldozing these anti-farmer laws without patience…Without taking sense of the House, the deputy chairman went ahead with passage of the Bill. People who had moved resolutions became upset and that is understandable," senior Congress leader K C Venugopal told reporters.

He added that BJP leaders could be seen “whispering" to the deputy chairman. “What conspiracy was happening? In parliamentary democracy, government has the way but opposition has the say. The union minister press conference, they are justifying Deputy chairman’s action. They should have condemned the practice," he added.

However, problems are growing for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and alliance partners have repeatedly raised concerns over the farm Bills passed on Sunday. The problem which started with the resignation of former union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is now heading towards the coalition government in Haryana where BJP is in alliance with Jannayak Janta Party (JJP).

“There is no mention of ending minimum support price (MSP) system in the Agriculture Bills passed by Parliament. I will quit my post the day any danger to the MSP system is posed," said deputy chief minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala while talking to reporters.

Alliance partners of BJP have also asked President Ram Nath Kovind to intervene and not to sign the two Bills. Senior leaders of SAD have demanded that the Bills should be returned to Parliament for reconsideration.

“Urging President of India not to sign the Bills on farm issues & return them to Parliament for reconsideration. Please intervene on behalf of farmers, labourers, arhtiyas, mandi labour & Dalits, or they will never forgive us. Democracy means consensus, not oppression. A sad day for democracy indeed if it leads to 'annadata' starving or sleep on roads," tweeted Sukhbir Singh Badal, former chief minister of Punjab and senior leader of Shirmani Akali Dal (SAD).

According to a news report by Press Trust of India, scenes in Rajya Sabha included opposition members charging towards the podium of the presiding officer, flinging the rule book at him, tearing official papers and heckled him over their demand for a division of vote on their motion to refer the legislation to a select committee.

Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who has been leading the charge against the farm bills, said on Sunday that his government will take the BJP and its allies, including SAD, to the court over the “unconstitutional, undemocratic and anti-farmer" laws of the Centre.

