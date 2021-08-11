Hailing the passage of a bill that restores states' rights to identify Other Backward Classes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that it underscores his government's commitment to ensuring dignity, opportunity and justice to the marginalised sections.

The constitutional amendment bill to restore the powers of the states to make their own OBC lists was passed by Parliament today, with the Opposition and treasury benches joining hands in the Rajya Sabha to approve the legislation.

The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha, with 187 members voting in its favour, and no one opposing it. Some amendments moved by the opposition were negated.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed by the Lok Sabha, a day before.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Passage of the Constitution (127th Amendment) Bill, 2021 in both Houses is a landmark moment for our nation. This Bill furthers social empowerment. It also reflects our Government's commitment to ensuring dignity, opportunity and justice to the marginalised sections."

Virendra Kumar, Social Justice and Empowerment Minister, stated the bill will help restore the powers of states to have their own lists of OBCs which was negated by the Supreme Court.

