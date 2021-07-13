New Delhi: Indian airports saw a footfall of 4.46 million passengers, both domestic and international, during May, a sharp drop from 12.46 million passengers recorded in April, as the second wave of covid-19 pandemic dented travel demand across the country, according to the latest data from the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

During May, airports across the country recorded 3.96 million domestic passengers and 0.50 million international passengers, down from 11.09 million and 1.37 million respectively, the data showed.

The total freight processed by airports during May stood at 238,190 tonnes, down from 266,010 tonnes from the previous month.

The total aircraft movement of scheduled airlines too fell to 74,730 during May from 143,980 during the previous month.

"May was a tough month for the aviation sector, including airlines and airports, as the rising number of covid-19 cases during the second wave saw a serious erosion of travel demand," said a senior official at a Gurgaon-based airline, who spoke under condition of anonymity.

"The steep decline in demand has since been arrested with a significant drop in the fresh number of infections. However, we still have a long way to go to even reach the pre-pandemic numbers which would depend on a lot of factors including vaccination, lifting of curbs and travel restrictions and avoiding a possible third wave of the pandemic," the official added.

Meanwhile, Delhi remained the busiest Indian airport during May by recording 815,436 domestic passengers, followed by Mumbai (380,495), Bengaluru (373,017), Hyderabad (268,893) and Kolkata (242,854).

During May, Delhi recorded 165,924 international passengers, followed by Mumbai (54,185), Kochi (47,969), Chennai (38,406) and Hyderabad (35,826).

Air traffic picked after the lockdown was lifted in May 2020, and rose every month till March 2021 before the second wave of covid-19 hit the country. During May, the government set a cap stating that India will be able to sell seats up to 50% of their total capacity on domestic flights citing a high number of covid-19 infections and as travel demand fell during the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic. This figure has since been increased to 65% with an increase in air passenger traffic.

Air passenger traffic in India rose for the fifth straight week during the week ended 4 July as a fall in covid-19 cases and easing of curbs by most states led more people to take to the skies.

The average number of daily fliers rose to 135,000 for the week ended 3 July, from 114,000 fliers a week before, brokerage firm ICICI Securities said in a recent report.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.