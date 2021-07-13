Passenger footfall at airports fell to a third in May: Airports Authority

Air traffic picked after the lockdown was lifted in May 2020, and rose every month till March 2021 before the second wave of covid-19 hit the country. During May, the government set a cap stating that India will be able to sell seats up to 50% of their total capacity on domestic flights citing a high number of covid-19 infections and as travel demand fell during the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic. This figure has since been increased to 65% with an increase in air passenger traffic.