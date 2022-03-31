Passenger hacks IndiGo's website to find ‘lost bag’; airline responds

A passenger hacked the IndiGo airline's website to find out his "lost" luggage. The passenger, named Nandan Kumar, who hacked the website shared the incident on Twitter. Kumar writes that on March 27, he boarded an IndiGo 6E-185 flight from Patna and his bag got exchanged with another passenger. "Honest mistake from both our end. As the bags exactly same with some minor differences," Kumar wrote.

