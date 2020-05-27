Passenger on Alliance Air's Delhi-Ludhiana flight tests positive for coronavirus

NEW DELHI : Air India on Wednesday said a passenger who was onboard an Alliance Air flight from the national capital to Ludhiana has tested positive for coronavirus and a total of 41 people, including five crew members, have been quarantined.

The flight was operated on May 25, when domestic flight services resumed after remaining grounded for two months due to the nationwide lockdown to prevent spreading of coronavirus infections.

The flight was operated on May 25, when domestic flight services resumed after remaining grounded for two months due to the nationwide lockdown to prevent spreading of coronavirus infections.

Alliance Air, which operates regional flights, is part of Air India.

"A passenger travelling on AI9I837 Delhi-Ludhiana flight of May 25 was found COVID positive on May 26. All the pax (passengers) of this flight are now under quarantine," an Air India spokesperson said.

He also said the airline is following all the norms laid down by the civil aviation ministry and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

According to the spokesperson, there were 36 passengers and five crew members in the flight.

On Tuesday, IndiGo said that a passenger who travelled on 6E 381 from Chennai to Coimbatore on May 25 evening tested positive for COVID-19.

