Passenger on Delhi-bound IndiGo flight detained for bomb hoax

Passenger on Delhi-bound IndiGo flight detained for bomb hoax1 min read . 21 Jul 2022
The flight was grounded in Patna and all passengers were safely evacuated following the man's claims
A passenger on a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight was detained in Patna after he wrongfully claimed that he had a bomb in his bag, reported news agency ANI.
The flight was grounded in Patna and all passengers were safely evacuated following the man's claims. The bomb squad and the police checked his bag and the plane, but no bomb was found, leading to his detainment.
