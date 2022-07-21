Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Passenger on Delhi-bound IndiGo flight detained for bomb hoax

Passenger on Delhi-bound IndiGo flight detained for bomb hoax

The bomb squad and the police checked the passenger's bag and the plane, but no bomb was found, leading to his arrest
21 Jul 2022

The flight was grounded in Patna and all passengers were safely evacuated following the man's claims

A passenger on a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight was detained in Patna after he wrongfully claimed that he had a bomb in his bag, reported news agency ANI.

The flight was grounded in Patna and all passengers were safely evacuated following the man's claims. The bomb squad and the police checked his bag and the plane, but no bomb was found, leading to his detainment. 

