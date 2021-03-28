OPEN APP
Passenger onboard Delhi-Varanasi flight tries to open emergency exit mid-air; restrained

The airline said that the passenger was brought under control by the flight crew with co-passengers' help.
 1 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2021, 10:58 AM IST Staff Writer

  • According to the Station House Officer in Phulpur, the man who created the commotion seemed to be mentally ill
  • The aircraft landed safely in Varanasi where the passenger was handed over to police by the Central Industrial Security Force and SpiceJet's security staff

A passenger onboard a New Delhi to Varanasi SpiceJet flight attempted to open the emergency exit door mid-air on Saturday, but was restrained by the crew till the aircraft landed safely.

According to the Station House Officer in Phulpur, the man who created the commotion seemed to be mentally ill.

"A passenger attempted to open an emergency exit door mid-air on a Delhi to Varanasi flight. Crew members stopped and held him till the flight made a safe landing at the airport. The pilot of the flight informed Air traffic control and requested landing on priority," the SHO told news agency ANI.

SpiceJet issues statement

SpiceJet issued a statement on the incident saying, "On 27th March 2021, a passenger travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-2003 (Delhi-Varanasi) tried to open the emergency door of the aircraft in an abusive and aggressive state while the aircraft was airborne."

The airline said that the passenger was brought under control by the flight crew with co-passengers' help.

"Crew immediately informed Captain who requested for a priority landing," the SpiceJet spokesperson said.

The aircraft landed safely in Varanasi where the passenger was handed over to police by the Central Industrial Security Force and SpiceJet's security staff.

