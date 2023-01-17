Passenger opens emergency exit aboard IndiGo flight, DGCA orders probe

An IndiGo passenger created a ruckus on board a Chennai-Trivandrum flight on December 10, prompting the DGCA to order a probe. The incident is the latest in a slew of cases involving unruly passengers that have come to light this month.
An IndiGo passenger created a ruckus on board a Chennai-Trivandrum flight on December 10, prompting the DGCA to order a probe. The flight eventually took off after pressurisation checks.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
An IndiGo passenger created a ruckus on board a Chennai-Trivandrum flight on December 10, prompting the DGCA to order a probe. The flight eventually took off after pressurisation checks.
“On December 10, a passenger opened the emergency door creating a scare among passengers in IndiGo 6E flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum. The flight took off after pressurisation checks. DGCA has ordered a probe into the matter," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said today.
“On December 10, a passenger opened the emergency door creating a scare among passengers in IndiGo 6E flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Trivandrum. The flight took off after pressurisation checks. DGCA has ordered a probe into the matter," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said today.
Officials said that the incident had created panic among passengers. A senior DGCA official told news agency ANI that they are looking into the matter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Officials said that the incident had created panic among passengers. A senior DGCA official told news agency ANI that they are looking into the matter.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The incident is the latest in a slew of cases involving unruly passengers that have come to light this month.
The incident is the latest in a slew of cases involving unruly passengers that have come to light this month.
Perhaps the most widely covered is a November 2022 incident that has now been dubbed the Air India ‘pee-gate’ case. A man named Shankar Mishra had allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman while drunk in the business class of an Air India flight. Delhi Police has registered an FIR and he was arrested earlier this month.
Perhaps the most widely covered is a November 2022 incident that has now been dubbed the Air India ‘pee-gate’ case. A man named Shankar Mishra had allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman while drunk in the business class of an Air India flight. Delhi Police has registered an FIR and he was arrested earlier this month.
Then followed two instances of misbehaviour on another Air India Paris to New Delhi flight. While a drunk passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory and refusing to listen to the crew, another allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger when she went to the lavatory.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Then followed two instances of misbehaviour on another Air India Paris to New Delhi flight. While a drunk passenger was caught smoking in the lavatory and refusing to listen to the crew, another allegedly relieved himself on a vacant seat and blanket of a fellow female passenger when she went to the lavatory.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier in January, another incident of inflight harassment took place aboard a New Delhi-Goa GO First flight, with a foreign tourist allegedly misbehaving with woman flight attendants. Meanwhile IndiGo airlines last week refuted reports of a drunken mid-air brawl aboard a Patna-bound flight from the national capital last week.
Earlier in January, another incident of inflight harassment took place aboard a New Delhi-Goa GO First flight, with a foreign tourist allegedly misbehaving with woman flight attendants. Meanwhile IndiGo airlines last week refuted reports of a drunken mid-air brawl aboard a Patna-bound flight from the national capital last week.
Following these incidents the DGCA had issued an advisory warning airlines that non-compliance with regulations on handling unruly passengers would invite enforcement actions.