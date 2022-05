A doctor on-board a Go First flight and four crew members of the airline save the life of a passenger who suffered a cardiac arrest mid-flight. Acknowledging the timely intervention of the airline crew and the doctor, the airline honoured them with a cash reward.

The passenger Younus Rayanroth was travelling from Kannur to Dubai on the Go First airline when he suffered a heart attack. According to the Go First airline, the passenger immediately shouted for help and the crew ran towards him and found him unconscious with no breathing and pulse. Without wasting a second, the crew began the cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, process.

"Our crew members #Abhishek, #Shilpa #Sumeet & #Imlitemsula were quick to respond & rushed to the aid of the passenger. From the rigorous training that the crew receive, they were quick to calm fellow passengers & identify a doctor on board," Go First tweeted.

Subsequently, Dr Shabar Ahmed, who was also traveling on the same flight, treated the passenger with two sets of automated external defibrillators (AED) shock, followed by five Sets of CPR. The doctor together with the cabin crew resuscitated the customer back to life, the airline said in the statement.

The passenger was later put on oxygen, and he eventually regained consciousness.

"Working together as a team, the doctor & a crewmember performed CPR and used the AED to help the passenger recover from this life-threatening emergency. It was indeed a flight of angels - the crew & doctor that saved the life of the passenger!" the airline added.

