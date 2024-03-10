Active Stocks
Thu Mar 07 2024 15:59:28
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 157.25 3.90%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,203.50 0.81%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 413.35 1.39%
  1. Mahindra & Mahindra share price
  2. 1,896.25 -3.68%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,446.35 0.31%
Business News/ News / India/  Passenger train derails near Kothavalasa railway station in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram
BackBack

Passenger train derails near Kothavalasa railway station in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram

Saurav Mukherjee

No injuries or casualties have been reported, said Waltair Railway Division officials.

Indian Railways passenger train. Photo By Pradeep Gaur/ Mint/FilePremium
Indian Railways passenger train. Photo By Pradeep Gaur/ Mint/File

A passenger train on Sunday derailed near Kothavalasa Junction railway station in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram, reported news agency ANI.

No injuries or casualties have been reported, said Waltair Railway Division officials.

According to initial details, the passenger train going from Visakhapatnam towards Bhavanipatnam derailed at Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram district.

Following this, two bogies to one side and on the other side, the engine of the train also overturned.

The incident took place soon after the train left the railway station. However, with slow speed of the train and pilot's alertness, a major accident was averted.

The railways officials reached the spot after receiving the information and started the restortion work.

Earlier in 2023, a terrible train accident took place in Vizianagaram when Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train collided with Palasa train killing 13 passengers.

With agency inputs. 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saurav Mukherjee
A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 10 Mar 2024, 09:20 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App