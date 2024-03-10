Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  Passenger train derails near Kothavalasa railway station in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram

Passenger train derails near Kothavalasa railway station in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram

Saurav Mukherjee

  • No injuries or casualties have been reported, said Waltair Railway Division officials.

Indian Railways passenger train. Photo By Pradeep Gaur/ Mint/File

A passenger train on Sunday derailed near Kothavalasa Junction railway station in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram, reported news agency ANI.

No injuries or casualties have been reported, said Waltair Railway Division officials.

According to initial details, the passenger train going from Visakhapatnam towards Bhavanipatnam derailed at Kothavalasa in Vizianagaram district.

Following this, two bogies to one side and on the other side, the engine of the train also overturned.

The incident took place soon after the train left the railway station. However, with slow speed of the train and pilot's alertness, a major accident was averted.

The railways officials reached the spot after receiving the information and started the restortion work.

Earlier in 2023, a terrible train accident took place in Vizianagaram when Visakhapatnam-Rayagada train collided with Palasa train killing 13 passengers.

With agency inputs.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.