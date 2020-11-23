Passenger train services likely to resume in Punjab from Tuesday

Service of17 mail, express trains will be restored, including 8 for Punjab region and 9 for Jammu and Katra, as per Railways. The services to and from Punjab have been disrupted for months due to farmers' protest.

Train services will tentatively resume in the Punjab region from Tuesday with 17 mail and express trains running from the region, as per Indian Railways. The services to and from Punjab have been disrupted for months due to farmers' protest on railway tracks against the new farm laws.

The rail agitation is likely to be lifted on Monday evening. "The Railways is planning to resume rail services in the state with the freight trains first on Monday for a day as a trial," said the Railways.

The rail agitation is likely to be lifted on Monday evening. "The Railways is planning to resume rail services in the state with the freight trains first on Monday for a day as a trial," said the Railways.

These trains will run at the maximum speed of 60 km per hour in view of the safety and security. "If everything remains alright, the passenger services would start from November 25," it said.

The Railways has also released a tentative list of train services that will be restored. "A total of 17 trains will be restored, including eight for Punjab area and nine for Jammu and Katra," the Railways said. However, 26 special trains scheduled for November 23 and 24 will remain cancelled.

"The plan is subject to track safety, clearance to be received by respective divisions from associated state government and security units," the restoration plan prepared by Northern Railways said.

However, all trains will remain cancelled for Monday.

Farmers in the state have been protesting the three new agricultural laws -- the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.