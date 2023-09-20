Passenger tries to open emergency exit door onboard IndiGo Delhi-Chennai flight. Details here1 min read 20 Sep 2023, 05:49 PM IST
Passenger tries to open emergency door on Delhi-Chennai IndiGo flight, handed over to authorities upon landing.
A Delhi-Chennai IndiGo flight got off to a turbulent start on Tuesday after a passenger tried to pry open the emergency door. The incident took place prior to take-off with the man being handed over to local authorities upon arrival in Tamil Nadu. Flight 6E 6341 landed past midnight on Wednesday after taking off approximately 30 minutes late.