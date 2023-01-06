A Look Out Circular (LoC) has been issued against the accused who had allegedly urinated on his female co-passenger on an Air India flight, to prevent him from leaving the country. In another update, only 4 crew members have joined the investigation so far. Others are to join the probe today.
“A team of Delhi police reached Mumbai to meet a relative of accused S Mishra pertaining to getting information about the accused," according to a statement by Delhi Police.
The Delhi Police registered an FIR against the man on Wednesday based on the complaint given by the victim to Air India, they said.
In the shocking incident, the accused, allegedly in an inebriated condition, had urinated on his co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in the business class of an Air India New York-Delhi flight on November 26 last year.
The police said the accused, Shankar Mishra, is the vice-president of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services company headquartered in California.
A senior police official said, "Mishra is a resident of Mumbai. We had sent our teams to Mumbai at his known locations but he was absconding. Our teams are trying to trace him".
Holding that Air India's conduct appeared to be "unprofessional", aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday issued notices to the officials and crew of the New York-Delhi flight, asking why action should not be taken against them for "dereliction" of duty while handling the November 26 ''urination'' incident.
According to regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation or DGCA, "it appears that provisions related to handling an unruly passenger on board have not been complied with. The conduct of the concerned airline appears to be unprofessional and has led to a systemic failure. It lacks appreciation of regulatory obligations."
According to the aviation regulator, the incident on Air India flight of November 26 from JFK ( New York ) to Delhi and again on December 6 from Paris to Delhi was not reported to the regulators and, in fact, both incidents were sought to be covered up by the airline. "Prima facie, it appears that the Air India cockpit and cabin crew were involved in a cover-up of the entire incidents by not reporting them to the regulatory body."
Based on the victim's complaint, a case was registered under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) as well as under Aircraft Rules.
Air India on Wednesday had said that it has imposed a 30-day flying ban on the accused passenger and set up an internal panel to probe whether there were lapses on part of the crew in addressing the situation.
