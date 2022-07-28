Passenger vehicle sales are likely to be robust in July owing to a large order book and production ramp-up. Similarly, two-wheeler sales are expected to see an improvement on the back of higher production and inventory build-up with dealers. Meanwhile, commercial vehicle volumes may remain in an uptrend, a recent report cited.

Retaining a positive view on the auto sector, Emkay Global Financial Services said, the passenger vehicle segment should witness robust growth on a large order book and production ramp-up, with automakers such as Tata Motors, M&M and Maruti Suzuki expected to log 49%, 28% and 8% volume growth, respectively, in July.

For the two-wheeler segment, it said, a 35% improvement in domestic sales for Eicher Motor-Royal Enfield, 6% each for TVS Motor and Hero MotoCorp.

Bajaj Auto is likely to see a 2% improvement in the domestic two-wheeler volumes in the month, Emkay Global said.

Commercial vehicles should remain in an uptrend, with robust growth in passenger and cargo segments. E-way bill trends indicate better freight availability compared with last year, Emkay Global said.

However, tractor volumes are likely to decline due to a high base and uneven spread of the monsoons, the report said adding it expects a 13% decline in domestic volumes for M&M and 16% for Escorts.

The brokerage firm said it expects a positive 58% year-on-year growth in domestic sales for Ashok Leyland, 55% for Eicher Motor-Volve Eicher Commercial Vehicle, 42% for Tata Motors, and 13% for M&M in the domestic market.

Last month, the sales for passenger vehicles in the domestic market grew 19.06% year-on-year at 275,788 units, while two-wheeler demand surged 23.4% to 13, 08,764 units over the same month last year. Three-wheeler sales rose 184% year-on-year to 26,701 units, SIAM's (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) June data showed

.