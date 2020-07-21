Passenger vehicle retail sales plunge 38% YoY in June; improve sequentially

NEW DELHI: Retail sales of passenger vehicles declined 38.34% year-on-year to 1,26,417 units in June due to impact of the covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, according to data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) on Tuesday. Showroom sales though improved from a mere 30,749 units in May.

With retail sales picking up after the unlocking of the economy in May, most manufacturers are trying to ramp up production in accordance with demand. Factors like rising cases of covid-19 and lack of availability of manpower have limited the ability of auto makers to increase production of vehicles. Intermittent lockdown announced in certain states has also impacted retail sales.

Demand in the rural market has recovered faster compared to the urban market due to a robust summer crop sowing and timely arrival of monsoon which has led to improved retail sales of tractors, two wheelers and small commercial vehicles, according to Ashish Harasharaj Kale, president, Fada.

“The positive consumer sentiment in the rural market is backed by demand boosting measures by the Government and this can also ensure the quickest return to normalcy for the auto industry. Overall demand though continues to be subdued coupled with supply side constraints as well limitations in retail lending from NBFC’s. Hence normalcy in demand still seems quite distant and may not recover before the festive season," added Kale.

As a result of the sudden halt in economic activity due to the pandemic, retail sales of commercial vehicles also crashed 83.83% to just 10509 units. Showroom sales of motorcycles and scooters dropped 40.92% to 790118 units during the month.





