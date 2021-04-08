New Delhi: Rising cases of covid-19 notwithstanding, retail sales of cars and utility vehicles continued to improve in March, rising 10% from the preceding month, on the back of sustained improvement in economic activity and shift in customer preference towards personal mobility. A low base effect also aided the growth in passenger vehicles during the last month of FY21.

Showroom sales of passenger vehicles rose to 2,79,745 units during the month. Sales were also boosted by the long waiting period on popular products due to demand-supply mismatch.

Vehicle sales are usually compared on a corresponding basis, but in the second half of March last year, automakers had to close down their respective factories and showrooms, as the union government imposed a stringent lockdown. Subsequently, operations remained suspended till first week of May, and in some cases early June.

On a yearly basis, retail of passenger vehicles increased by 28.39% in March.

On the back of faster recovery in economic activity, wholesales of commercial vehicles continues to show signs of a pick-up albeit on a low base, after a gap of more than two years. Dispatches of commercial vehicles increased by 14.15% on a monthly basis to 63,372 units.

Two-wheeler manufacturers also witnessed 9.5% increase in retail sales to 11,95,445 units as customer flocked to showrooms before an expected increase in prices of motorcycles and scooters. With the resumption of public transport, sales of entry level motorcycles have softened over the last three months in the rural and semi urban markets.

According to Vinkesh Gulati, president, Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations of India (FADA), tractors and passenger vehicles were the only two categories which saw healthy double-digit growth that can be associated with multiple factors like low base of last year, transition from BS-4 to BS-6 norms and India going under total lockdown.

“Global shortage of wafers which is an input for semiconductor, continued to linger around and kept PV waiting period as high as 7 months. According to FADA Survey, 47% passenger vehicle dealers said that they lost more than 20% sales due to supply side constraints," added Gulati.

