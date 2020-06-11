Passenger vehicle volumes may fall to decade low in FY21: Crisil

“With muted income growth, discretionary spending will take a backseat this fiscal. Small PVs and used vehicles will find favour owing to better affordability. Also, given increasing awareness about social distancing, consumers may reduce, if not avoid, travel by public, pooled and shared transport in the short term. However the benefit from change in commuting-pattern will only partly offset the steep downturn," said Anuj Sethi, Senior Director, Crisil Ratings.