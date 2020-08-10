Passenger vehicles sales decline by a fourth YoY in July but up sequentially

"Demand continues to be a challenge coupled with supply side constraints as well constraints in retail lending from NBFC’s. Normalcy in demand still seems quite distant and not expected before the festive season. Despite the positive trends in the rural markets, the annual outlook currently continues to be grim with projected sales to witness a decline range of 15% - 35% across various segments in FY21," said Ashish Harasharaj Kale, president, FADA.