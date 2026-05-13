Passengers alert! IndiGo issues travel advisory amid rain, hailstorm in Delhi NCR: ‘Flight operations are impacted’

IndiGo on Wednesday issued a travel advisory amid rain, hailstorm in Delhi- NCR, stating that the flight operations were “impacted”.
“Due to adverse weather conditions in #Delhi flight operations are impacted. We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience,” the airline said on X.
It added, “Our crew and ground teams are there to support you and ensure your wait is as comfortable as possible. We value your time and are doing everything we can to help you get on your way as soon as possible.”
(This is a developing story. More to come)