Passengers alert! IndiGo issues travel advisory amid rain, hailstorm in Delhi NCR: ‘Flight operations are impacted’

IndiGo issued a travel advisory due to rain and hailstorm in Delhi-NCR, impacting flight operations. The airline acknowledgd potential delays and appreciates passenger patience while ensuring support from crew and ground teams.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated13 May 2026, 08:23 PM IST
An IndiGo Airlines aircraft prepares to take off at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on May 8, 2026. (Photo by AFP)
An IndiGo Airlines aircraft prepares to take off at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on May 8, 2026. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)

IndiGo on Wednesday issued a travel advisory amid rain, hailstorm in Delhi- NCR, stating that the flight operations were “impacted”.

“Due to adverse weather conditions in #Delhi flight operations are impacted. We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience,” the airline said on X.

It added, “Our crew and ground teams are there to support you and ensure your wait is as comfortable as possible. We value your time and are doing everything we can to help you get on your way as soon as possible.”

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X

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