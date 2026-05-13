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Passengers alert! IndiGo issues travel advisory amid rain, hailstorm in Delhi NCR: ‘Flight operations are impacted’

IndiGo issued a travel advisory due to rain and hailstorm in Delhi-NCR, impacting flight operations. The airline acknowledgd potential delays and appreciates passenger patience while ensuring support from crew and ground teams.

Garvit Bhirani
Updated13 May 2026, 08:23 PM IST
An IndiGo Airlines aircraft prepares to take off at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on May 8, 2026. (Photo by AFP)
An IndiGo Airlines aircraft prepares to take off at Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar on May 8, 2026. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)
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IndiGo on Wednesday issued a travel advisory amid rain, hailstorm in Delhi- NCR, stating that the flight operations were “impacted”.

“Due to adverse weather conditions in #Delhi flight operations are impacted. We understand that extended wait times, both on the ground and onboard, may cause inconvenience, and we sincerely appreciate your patience,” the airline said on X.

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It added, “Our crew and ground teams are there to support you and ensure your wait is as comfortable as possible. We value your time and are doing everything we can to help you get on your way as soon as possible.”

(This is a developing story. More to come)

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About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More

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