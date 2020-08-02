The move came with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines for international arrivals issued on Sunday in supersession of the earlier guidelines issued in May.

According to the guidelines, the RT-PCR test should have been conducted within 96 hrs prior to undertaking the journey. The test report should be uploaded on the portal for consideration.

“Each passenger shall also submit a declaration with respect to authenticity of the report and will be liable for criminal prosecution, if found otherwise," the guidelines said.

The government said that the test report could also be produced upon arrival at the point of entry airport in India.

The health ministry said that all travellers should submit self-declaration form on the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before the scheduled travel.

The guidelines also said that the travellers should also give an undertaking on the portal that they would undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days i.e. 7 days paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by 7 days isolation at home with self-monitoring of health.

Only for compelling reasons or cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and parent(s) with children of the age of 10 years or below, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days, the guidelines stated adding that if they wish to seek such exemption for the same they shall apply to the online portal (www.newdelhiairport.in) at least 72 hours before boarding. The decision taken by the government as communicated on the online portal will be final, the government said.

Passengers arriving through the land borders will also have to undergo the same protocol as above, and only those who are asymptomatic will be enabled to cross the border into India according to the guidelines. The passengers found to be symptomatic during screening shall be immediately isolated and taken to medical facility as per health protocol, the guidelines said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via