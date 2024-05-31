Several passengers on a San Francisco-bound Air India flight reportedly fainted due to a lack of air conditioning during an eight-hour delay on May 31. Passengers took to social media to share their ordeal.

Journalist Shweta Punj, posting on social media platform X, recounted that passengers of flight AI183 from New Delhi to San Francisco were made to board and wait on the aircraft without air conditioning. Eventually, after some passengers fainted, they were deplaned at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

This incident coincided with an intense heatwave in Delhi, where temperatures soared to nearly 50 degrees Celsius.

“If there is a privatisation story that has failed, it is @airindia @DGCAIndia AI 183 flight has been delayed for over 8 hours, passengers were made to board the plane without air conditioning, and then deplaned after some people fainted in the flight. This is inhuman @JM_Scindia," Punj posted.

Air India responded to the complaint, expressing regret and assuring passengers that they were working to address the delay and provide necessary assistance. “Dear Ms. Punj, we truly regret to note the disruptions. Please be rest assured that our team is actively working to address the delay and appreciate your ongoing support and understanding. We are also alerting our team to provide necessary assistance to the passengers," the airline stated.

Another user, Abhishek Sharma (@39Abhishek), urged the airline to take swift action. He highlighted that his parents and many others were stranded at the boarding area. “Please let mine and the numerous other parents stranded at the boarding area go home! AI 183 is over 8 hrs late. People were made to board the plane and sit without AC. Then deplaned and not allowed to enter the terminal because immigration was done #inhuman," he tweeted, sharing images of passengers, including children, sitting on the floor and looking exhausted.

In a similar incident last week, a Mumbai-San Francisco Air India flight was delayed by 18 hours due to a technical glitch, and a passenger fell ill. The airline provided hotel accommodation, complimentary rescheduling, and refreshments to affected passengers during the delay.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!