Passengers from Gulf, Europe subject to mandatory quarantine at Mumbai airport

NEW DELHI: Passengers arriving to Mumbai from the Middle East and Europe showing symptoms of covid-19, irrespective of their further travel plans, will be subject to mandatory institutional quarantine, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Any passenger identified as being symptomatic on arrival will be transferred to (a) designated COVID facility for further evaluation. Passengers arriving from these regions (Europe and Middle East) will be transported by state officials to nearby hotels of their preference to undergo institutional quarantine for seven days at their own cost," it added.

India on Monday suspended flights to the UK till at least 31 December to prevent the spread of a new strain of the coronavirus that is considered to be 70% more infectious and is fast spreading in that country.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has also suspended all international passenger flights over fears about the fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus.

"As per the guidelines, instead of undergoing a test at the airport, passengers will have to undergo the RT-PCR test during the 5th-7th day of the institutional quarantine at the hotel at their own cost. Passengers with a negative test report will be discharged to observe home quarantine for 7 days. Meanwhile, passengers with a positive report will be directed to continue to quarantine at the same hotel or in a state-designated COVID-19 facility for 14 days," CSMIA said in the statement.

"With regard to the night curfew from 23:00 hrs to 06:00 hrs, all operations at CSMIA will continue as scheduled. Passengers travelling to and from the airport during the specified hours will be allowed to proceed onwards as cab services and public transportation will remain operational at all time," it added.

