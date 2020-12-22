Passengers from Gulf, Europe subject to mandatory quarantine at Mumbai airport

"As per the guidelines, instead of undergoing a test at the airport, passengers will have to undergo the RT-PCR test during the 5th-7th day of the institutional quarantine at the hotel at their own cost. Passengers with a negative test report will be discharged to observe home quarantine for 7 days. Meanwhile, passengers with a positive report will be directed to continue to quarantine at the same hotel or in a state-designated COVID-19 facility for 14 days," CSMIA said in the statement.