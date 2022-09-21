Passengers get furious as airline offers meat-only meals2 min read . Updated: 21 Sep 2022, 12:19 PM IST
The airline is under fire after scrapping vegetarian meal options on short-distance routes.
A former TV host who complained on Twitter about the lack of vegetarian options on his two-hour journey from Adelaide to Sydney caused outrage over the decision, and other users accused Qantas Airways of ignoring passengers' cultural and religious preferences in order to save money. Customers are criticising the Australian airline for eliminating vegetarian food options on short-haul flights.