Passengers give overwhelming response to Mumbai- Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express
- Currently 10 Vande Bharat trains are operational and connecting 108 districts across 17 states, by Indian Railways
Indian Railways have contributed in a big way towards the multi-faceted development of the country. Heralding a new era of comfortable and enhanced rail travel experience, the new Vande Bharat Express trains have become the new face of emerging India’s prowess in rail transportation. This modern Semi high-speed Train is one of the next major leaps for Indian Railways on the parameters of superior designs, interiors and speed, providing the passengers a pleasant travel experience. This train is a brilliant symbol & example of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.
