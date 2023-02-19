Indian Railways have contributed in a big way towards the multi-faceted development of the country. Heralding a new era of comfortable and enhanced rail travel experience, the new Vande Bharat Express trains have become the new face of emerging India’s prowess in rail transportation. This modern Semi high-speed Train is one of the next major leaps for Indian Railways on the parameters of superior designs, interiors and speed, providing the passengers a pleasant travel experience. This train is a brilliant symbol & example of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

Currently 10 Vande Bharat trains are operational and connecting 108 districts across 17 states. The Mumbai Central - Gandhinagar Capital Vande Bharat Express was the third Vande Bharat Express in the country. This train was introduced on 30th September, 2022. It connects the state capitals of Mumbai & Gujarat with halts at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara & Ahmedabad, covering seven districts enroute. This train has been an instant hit amongst the passengers, with an average occupancy of 130%. The other Vande Bharat trains are plying between New Delhi – Varanasi, New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, New Delhi – Amb Andaura, Chennai Central – Mysuru, Nagpur - Bilaspur, Howrah – New Jalpaiguri, Secunderabad – Vishakhapatnam, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus – Solapur & Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus – Shirdi.

Giving more details, Shri Thakur stated that the Vande Bharat Express offers a myriad of superior amenities which provides passengers with aircraft like travelling experience & advanced state-of-the-art safety features. It has been provided with bogies having fully suspended traction motors for 160 kmph operational speed. The advanced state-of-the-art suspension system ensures smooth and safe journey & enhanced riding comfort for passengers. There are reclining seats in all classes while the Executive Coaches have the added feature of 1800 rotating seats. Every coach is equipped with 32" screens providing Passenger Information and Infotainment. Divyang-friendly washrooms and seat handles with seat numbers in Braille letters have also been provided. Vande Bharat Express also incorporates many advanced safety measures. It is equipped with KAVACH - an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System. This technology has been developed indigenously under Make in India initiative due to which its cost is very low. This train has also been provided with four platform side cameras outside the coach, including rear view cameras. The train has been designed to increase Indian Railways' Green footprint by dispensing with the power cars and saving about 30% electricity with advanced regenerative braking system.

The Railway official further mentioned that in order to curb the incidents of cattle runover cases, Western Railway has initiated the work of construction of Metal Beam fencing on Mumbai - Ahmedabad route. The metal barrier fencing will cover a length of about 622 km, between Mumbai to Ahmedabad and will be undertaken at an approx cost of Rs.245.26 crore. All the 8 tenders have been awarded and work is progressing in full swing. The work is expected to be completed by the end of May 2023.

The Vande Bharat Express is a new age train redefining passenger travel in India. This train is all set to connect a majority of big and small cities across the country. In keeping with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Make in India’, these trains are being manufactured indigenously in our country. Presently, these Vande Bharat trains are being manufactured at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai. Now, to speed-up the manufacturing of these coaches, the production of these trains will soon commence at Latur in Maharashtra. Rae Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh and Sonepat in Haryana.