Giving more details, Shri Thakur stated that the Vande Bharat Express offers a myriad of superior amenities which provides passengers with aircraft like travelling experience & advanced state-of-the-art safety features. It has been provided with bogies having fully suspended traction motors for 160 kmph operational speed. The advanced state-of-the-art suspension system ensures smooth and safe journey & enhanced riding comfort for passengers. There are reclining seats in all classes while the Executive Coaches have the added feature of 1800 rotating seats. Every coach is equipped with 32" screens providing Passenger Information and Infotainment. Divyang-friendly washrooms and seat handles with seat numbers in Braille letters have also been provided. Vande Bharat Express also incorporates many advanced safety measures. It is equipped with KAVACH - an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System. This technology has been developed indigenously under Make in India initiative due to which its cost is very low. This train has also been provided with four platform side cameras outside the coach, including rear view cameras. The train has been designed to increase Indian Railways' Green footprint by dispensing with the power cars and saving about 30% electricity with advanced regenerative braking system.

