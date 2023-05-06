Amid people facing issues while traveling with their loved four-legged companions, Indian Railways have come up with a solution that may ease pet parents' problems.
The Ministry of Railways has recently prepared a proposal under which a person can start an online ticket booking facility for pet dogs and cats. This would help skip the long queues at the parcel booking counters and also let book tickets for pets from home itself.
Compared to previous times -- when pet parents had to book 1st Class AC tickets, cabins or coupes, and reserve the whole coupe by visiting the parcel booking counters on the platform on the day of travel -- Railways has proposed an online booking facility for pets in AC-1 class of trains.
In case, a passenger wants to book pets on board, he or she needs to contact with the TTEs as per the new proposal. Among other details, Railways have also asked CRIS (Centre for Railway Information Systems) to make changes in the software, so that people can book tickets for pets through the IRCTC website, reported The Statesman.
Among others, passengers can even be able book animal tickets online on the IRCTC website via their mobile or computer post the first chart of the train is prepared. But, the the passenger's ticket should be confirmed.
Apart from this, in case the passenger is not traveling in AC-1, he or she needs to contact the TTE who will have the authority to book dog-cat ticket and animals will be kept in the SLR coach. As the train stops in a station, the pet parents can provide water, food, etc. to their pets -- cats and dogs especially.
For large domestic animals such as horses, cows, buffaloes, etc, they are booked and transported in goods trains. The railways is not responsible for any damage to the animals.
Here's IRCTC guidelines for pet travel:
1) Bring you dog or cat o the luggage office at least three hours before the train's departure for booking, irrespective of having a PRS ticket or an online ticket from IRCTC.
2) Pay applicable baggage fees if willing to carry your dog with you in AC First Class or First Class coupe.
3) Dog are not allowed in AC2 tier, AC 3 tier, AC Chair Car, Sleeper Class, or Second-Class compartments.
4) Must provide a certificate from a veterinarian specifying the breed, colour, and gender of your dog for booking.
5) However, you can carry puppies in a basket in any accommodation class.
