Passenger's phone catches fire mid-air on Delhi-bound IndiGo flight. Read here

The flight 6E 2037 was heading to Delhi from Dibrugarh when a cabin crew member saw sparks and smoke emitting from a passenger's phone, officials noted
The fire was then extinguished by the cabin crew member using a fire extinguisher
A passenger's mobile phone caught fire mid-air on IndiGo's Dibrugarh-Delhi flight on Thursday but the cabin crew doused it with the help of a fire extinguisher, said officials of aviation regulator DGCA, according to news agency PTI report.
According to a statement released by IndiGo, "there was an incident of a mobile device battery heating up abnormally on flight 6E 2037 from Dibrugarh to Delhi. The crew is trained to manage all hazardous incidences and they quickly managed the situation. There was no harm caused to any passenger or property onboard."
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials have said that there was no injury to any passenger or cabin crew member due to this incident. The flight 6E 2037 was heading to Delhi from Dibrugarh when a cabin crew member saw sparks and smoke emitting from a passenger's phone, officials noted.
The fire was then extinguished by the cabin crew member using a fire extinguisher, they mentioned. The aircraft landed safely at the Delhi airport around 12.45 pm on Thursday, they stated.
