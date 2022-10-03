Passengers to enjoy live TV channels on Vistara's Dreamliners

Vistara has introduced live TV channels on its Dreamliners. Passengers can now watch two sports channels and three news channels during their flight.The company is planning to expand this service on its other flights as well
Taking a step ahead in customer service, full carrier service Vistara has begun live television channels on its Dreamliner aircraft and plans. The airline service is planning to extend the service to other planes in the coming months.
Vistara is operating around 53 planes in its fleet, which includes two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. "We have introduced Live TV on our Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, helping our customers to feel connected with the rest of the world even at 35,000 ft," an airline spokesperson told PTI.
As of now, the service has begun on planes that are operated on international routes. Passengers can watch two sports channels and three news channels during their flight.
"The service is currently available on our Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft and we are looking at expanding it to more aircraft in our fleet in the coming months," the spokesperson said.
Vistara inaugurates its flight service on the Mumbai-Jaipur route
Apart from working on customer comfort during journey, the airline is also expanding its operation in India and across the world as well.
Apart from working on customer comfort during journey, the airline is also expanding its operation in India and across the world as well.
The airline service company inaugurated its flight services to Jaipur from Mumbai on Friday. The company has deployed Airbus A320 Neo plane with three class configuration to operate twice a day in the route.
Currently, the company operates around 250 daily flights across 31 domestic routes and 10 international routes.
Company is dominant on domestic routes of India which account for 75-80 per cent. Whereas, the company has around 20-25 per cent capacity deployed on international route.
Vistara begins daily flights between Mumbai-Abu Dhabi
In another update to expand its presence on international route, Vistara inaugurated its daily non-stop flights between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi on Saturday. The first Vistara flight from Mumbai took off at 19:10 hours and arrived in Abu Dhabi at 2040 hours on Saturday.
Chief Executive Officer of Vistara Vinod Kannan expressed his happiness in starting operations in UAE and the rest of the Gulf region as well. He pointed out to UAE’s flourishing business, trade, and tourism, that make Abu Dhabi a perfect fit in Vistara network.
Vistara is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited. Currently, the company provides airlines services to several international destinations including Bangkok, Dubai, Dhaka, Frankfurt, Jeddah, Kathmandu, London , etc.
