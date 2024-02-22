The Indian Railways has assured prompt action after a video depicting people travelling in the toilet of an overcrowded train went viral on social media. The footage also showed several more passengers trying to board it at Charbagh Railway Station in Lucknow.

In the viral video shared on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), commuters were seen travelling in horrible conditions, with passengers not only standing at the entrances but also resorting to occupying train toilets due to lack of standing room.

As the train pulled into Lucknow’s Charbagh station, several other passengers tried to board an already overcrowded train. With no room to spare, some commuters were forced to stand reluctantly inside the restroom for the duration of the journey.

In the viral video, a man at Charbagh station asked a passenger occupying the toilet, "Bathroom mein jaayenge (Will you travel in the bathroom)?" The passenger, with helpless eyes, nodded in acknowledgement.