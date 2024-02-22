The Indian Railways vowed prompt action after a video depicting people travelling in the toilet of an overcrowded train went viral on social media. The footage also showed many more passengers trying to board it at Charbagh Railway Station in Lucknow.

In the viral video shared on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), commuters were seen travelling in horrible conditions, with passengers not only standing at the entrances but also resorting to occupying train toilets due to lack of standing room.

As the train pulled into Lucknow’s Charbagh station, several other passengers tried to board an already overcrowded train. With no room to spare, some commuters were forced to stand reluctantly inside the restroom for the duration of the journey. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the viral video, a man at Charbagh station asked a passenger occupying the toilet, "Bathroom mein jaayenge (Will you travel in the bathroom)?" The passenger, with helpless eyes, nodded in acknowledgement.

Several other passengers were seen waiting to board as others tried to make their way through the overcrowded coach.

In another video titled ‘Inside the washroom of the train’ the clip revealed how three men managed to travel in the toilet while keeping their bags intact. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The viral video has amassed 552K views, 2.5K likes, 1.5K retweets and 321 comments since posted on February 16, 2024.

Railway Seva, the official account for support to passengers, reacted to the post on X. Railways Seva said that for necessary action, the matter has been escalated to the official concerned, DRM Lucknow.

Social Media Reactions: The viral video triggered a flurry of comments, reflecting the public's concern about the situation: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“This is not the state of only this particular train but every train with a general bogey has people filled like cattle. In fact in peak seasons North Eastern railways have the same state for Sleeper and AC reservation despite the fear of being caught," wrote a user.

Replied another, “The reality is north Bharat is overly populated. High speed trains & bullet trains are necessary but transportation of common people has been overlooked. Low cost sleeper & chair cars are not sufficient. Govt should increase these & make reservation easy."

“This is the situation in every major station.. Reducing general and sleeper coaches..," wrote another user. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

