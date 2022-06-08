The action follows an order by the Delhi High Court, which stated that strict actions should be taken against those passengers who are found violating Covid-19 safety norms at airports and inside aircraft
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Passengers who refuse to follow Covid-19 norms, such as wearing face masks inside the aircraft, can be treated as “unruly" and deboarded ahead of departure, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Passengers who refuse to follow Covid-19 norms, such as wearing face masks inside the aircraft, can be treated as “unruly" and deboarded ahead of departure, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has said.
The authority has said that the removal of masks will only be permitted under exceptional circumstances. Further, it said that the CISF personnel at the airport will be in charge of enforcing the rules.
The authority has said that the removal of masks will only be permitted under exceptional circumstances. Further, it said that the CISF personnel at the airport will be in charge of enforcing the rules.
“Airline shall ensure that all passengers are wearing face mask properly and continue to wear the mask throughout the journey. The face masks can be removed under exceptional circumstances and for permitted reasons only," said the DGCA in its new order.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Airline shall ensure that all passengers are wearing face mask properly and continue to wear the mask throughout the journey. The face masks can be removed under exceptional circumstances and for permitted reasons only," said the DGCA in its new order.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“In case, any passenger on board an aircraft refuses to wear mask or violates the ‘Covid Protocol for passengers’ even after repeated warnings, during the course of the flight, such passenger may be treated as ‘Unruly Passenger’," it added.
“In case, any passenger on board an aircraft refuses to wear mask or violates the ‘Covid Protocol for passengers’ even after repeated warnings, during the course of the flight, such passenger may be treated as ‘Unruly Passenger’," it added.
Further, the authority directed airlines to ensure that passengers are sensitised on the precautionary measures to be taken by them through their websites, travel agents, call centers, display at airports, assistance booths at the airports, etc.
Further, the authority directed airlines to ensure that passengers are sensitised on the precautionary measures to be taken by them through their websites, travel agents, call centers, display at airports, assistance booths at the airports, etc.
It also asked airlines to make regular announcements for awareness among the passengers on the need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour such as hand hygiene, wearing masks, etc. during travel, said DGCA.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It also asked airlines to make regular announcements for awareness among the passengers on the need to follow Covid appropriate behaviour such as hand hygiene, wearing masks, etc. during travel, said DGCA.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The airline shall make arrangements of extra face mask and provide to the passengers if required. The airline shall ensure that in case any passenger does not adhere to above instructions even after repeated warnings, he/she should be de-boarded, if need be, before departure," said the DGCA.
"The airline shall make arrangements of extra face mask and provide to the passengers if required. The airline shall ensure that in case any passenger does not adhere to above instructions even after repeated warnings, he/she should be de-boarded, if need be, before departure," said the DGCA.
This follows an order by the Delhi High Court, which stated that strict actions should be taken against those passengers who are found violating Covid-19 safety norms at airports and inside aircraft.
The court had said that all persons who are found not wearing masks and abiding by hand hygiene norms should be booked, fined and placed on the no-fly list.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The court had said that all persons who are found not wearing masks and abiding by hand hygiene norms should be booked, fined and placed on the no-fly list.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta noted that although the DGCA had called for strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols, it is noticed that very often the norms are not implemented on the ground.
A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Sachin Datta noted that although the DGCA had called for strict enforcement of Covid-19 protocols, it is noticed that very often the norms are not implemented on the ground.
Covid situation in country
Covid situation in country
The DGCA order comes on a day India witnessed a leap of nearly 41% in the daily Covid cases as the country logged 5,233 new infections.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The DGCA order comes on a day India witnessed a leap of nearly 41% in the daily Covid cases as the country logged 5,233 new infections.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
On Tuesday, India had reported 3,714 Covid cases.
On Tuesday, India had reported 3,714 Covid cases.
This increase is believed to be led by the surge in Covid cases in Maharashtra. The state reported 1,881 new coronavirus cases last evening, which is the highest since 18 February.
This increase is believed to be led by the surge in Covid cases in Maharashtra. The state reported 1,881 new coronavirus cases last evening, which is the highest since 18 February.