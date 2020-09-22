Passing of J&K official languages bill momentus, historic for India: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday described the passing of the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages (Amendment) Bill by the Lok Sabha as a momentous day for the people of the Union Territory.

In a series of tweets, Shah also said under the legislation, special efforts will be made towards the development of major regional languages like 'Gojri', 'Pahari' and 'Punjabi'.

"A momentous day for the people of J&K as Jammu Kashmir Official Languages (Amendment) Bill was passed in Lok Sabha. With this historic bill...Long-awaited dream of the people of J&K comes true!," he said.

New official languages of Jammu and Kashmir

The home minister said Kashmiri, Dogri, Urdu, Hindi and English will now be the official languages of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Under this bill, special efforts will be made towards the development of major regional languages like 'Gojri', 'Pahari' and 'Punjabi'," he said.

The home minister said along with this, the bill will also strengthen the existing institutional structure for the promotion and development of regional languages.

"I thank PM @narendramodi ji for his commitment towards restoring the culture of Jammu and Kashmir through this bill. I also want to assure our sisters and brothers of Jammu and Kashmir that the Modi govt will leave no stone unturned to bring back the glory of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the bill under which Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi, apart from the existing Urdu and English, will be the official languages in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Introducing the Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill, 2020, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said it was a demand of the people of Jammu and Kashmir that the language they speak should be the official language.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

