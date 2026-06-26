Election Commission of India (ECI) officials today said Indian passports continue to be among the 12 valid supporting documents that voters can use to establish eligibility for inclusion on the electoral rolls under the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR).

Officials were responding to a query after a controversy erupted when the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that a passport is not proof of citizenship under the Passport Act of 1967, according to PTI.

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The response comes amid controversy sparked by the MEA's recent clarification that a passport is a travel document, not proof of citizenship. The MEA reiterated on Wednesday that an Indian passport is merely a travel document and should not be regarded as conclusive proof of citizenship.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Is an Indian passport considered a valid proof of citizenship? ⌵ No, an Indian passport is not considered conclusive proof of citizenship. It is primarily a travel document, as reaffirmed by the Ministry of External Affairs. 2 Why did the Ministry of External Affairs clarify that a passport is not proof of citizenship? ⌵ The clarification was made to distinguish that citizenship is governed by the Citizenship Act, while passports are issued under the Passports Act, highlighting the differences in legal frameworks governing these documents. 3 How can Indian citizenship be established without a passport? ⌵ Indian citizenship can be established through documentation related to birth, descent, registration, or naturalization, but not through a passport alone, which is not considered final proof in legal disputes. 4 What other documents can support claims of Indian citizenship in legal matters? ⌵ Documents such as birth certificates, parents' citizenship certificates, and relevant government records can help establish Indian citizenship, but their sufficiency may vary based on specific circumstances. 5 Should Indian citizens rely solely on their passport for identity confirmation in legal situations? ⌵ No, while an Indian passport is a strong identity document for everyday use and travel, it should not be relied upon exclusively for legal proof of citizenship, as other supporting documents may be necessary.

Government sources emphasized that a passport has never been considered proof of citizenship and that there has been no new policy regarding this document implemented by the Modi government in the past 12 years.

During the Bihar SIR, Assam's special revision and subsequent phases of poll roll revision, passports have consistently been listed among the 12 documents that individuals can submit when applying to register or maintain their status on the electoral rolls.

Also Read | Passport to get costlier from 1 July as Centre revises fees: Check rates here

"Passport was and continues to be one of the documents to establish identity," an official said, underlining that "there is no change."

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The electoral registration officer examines one of the indicative documents to decide whether a person is eligible to be on the voters' list.

Passport Row: Former Foreign Secretary Weighs In Former Foreign Secretary Nirupama Menon Rao has weighed in on the debate over the legal status of passports, saying that an Indian passport is powerful evidence of citizenship in everyday life and international travel. However, Rao said, it is not the final legal authority in citizenship disputes.

Rao said, in a post on X, that a passport is issued because the Government has satisfied itself that you are an Indian citizen. It is therefore powerful evidence of citizenship in ordinary life and in international travel, she said.

“But in a legal dispute over citizenship itself, the governing law remains the Citizenship Act, and a passport is not conclusive proof that overrides all other evidence,” Rao summed up.

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A passport is powerful evidence of citizenship in ordinary life and in international travel, but it is not conclusive proof that overrides all other evidence.

Rao said MEA's statement that a passport is a travel document, not a proof of citizenship, was legally correct. “A passport is issued under the Passports Act, while citizenship is governed by the Citizenship Act, 1955. One law regulates the document; the other regulates the legal status,” she said.

(With agency inputs)

Key Takeaways Passports are accepted as valid documents for voter registration, according to the Election Commission.

The legal status of citizenship is governed by the Citizenship Act, separate from the Passports Act.

Clarifications from the Ministry of External Affairs underscore the complexities of legal identity verification.

CitizenshipNewsIndia Get Latest real-time updates India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. India News Home Passport a valid document for SIR identification, say Election Commission officials