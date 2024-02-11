The farmers from Punjab and Haryana are preparing for the ‘Delhi Chalo’ march on 13 February to demand a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for their crops. The fresh protests by the farmers is an extension of almost a year-long 2021 farmers protest against three farm laws, which were later repealed by the Union Government. The police making elaborate provisions anticipating a huge number of protesters while Opposition parties are targeting the BJP government calling it an undeclared Emergency.

Indian National Lokdal leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Saturday shared a video on social media in which police can be seen threatening the residents on loudspeaker and asking them to not participate in the 13 February protests. In the video, which is reported to be from Haryana, the police personnel can be heard saying that the cases will lodged against those who will participate in the farmer's protest. “Undeclared emergency is in effect! The dictatorial Khattar government of Haryana is announcing in every village that the passports of those who support the farmers in the movement will be canceled and strict action will be taken against them. #FarmersProtest2024," Abhay Singh Chautala said in a post on X.

Disclaimer: Mint couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the video clip

The police has taken several precautionary steps in expectation of a huge number of people participating in the protests. The officials said that internet services may fluctuate in some regions of Haryana as the administration will prioritize maintaining law and order in the state.

“Shutting down the internet is a violation of freedom of expression and murder of democracy. In view of the farmers' march to Delhi for their demands, the dictatorial Haryana government has issued an order to shut down the internet in the state from tomorrow. To stop the farmers, spikes are being placed on roads at various places in the state," Chautala said in a post on Friday.

Delhi Police imposes Section 144 at Uttar Pradesh border

The senior officials of Delhi Police have clear orders from the government that they don't want a repeat of the 26 January violence, which occurred during the previous round of farmer's protests. The police have decided to impose Section 144 at the Delhi-UP border and prohibited the entry of protestors in the national capital.

“Prohibit entering of Tractors, Trolleys, Buses, Trucks, commercial vehicles, personal vehicles, on horses, etc, carrying protestors in Delhi from Uttar Pradesh. Order that the North East District Police shall make all efforts to prevent protestors from entering Delhi," the order stated.

“Order that no person/protestor shall be allowed to bear arms, including firearms, swords, Trishul, spears, lathi, rods, etc. North East District Police shall make all efforts to detain these persons at the spot. Order that any person found to be acting in contravention to this order shall be liable to be punished under section 188 of the India Penal Code, 1860," it added.

