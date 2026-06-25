Passport gets costlier from 1 July: Centre raises fees after 14 years, check new rates

The Central government on Thursday hiked the passport fees for the first time in roughly 14 years, bringing the cost of a fresh passport to ₹2,500 under the normal scheme and ₹5,000 under the Tatkaal scheme. The fee hike would come into effect from 1 July.

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The development comes a day after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that a passport is merely a travel document and not proof of citizenship.

The official document read, “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 24 of the Passports Act, 1967(15 of 1967), the Central Government hereby makes the following rules further to amend the Passports Rules, 1980.”

Here's the list of revised rates:

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What are the new passport fees effective from July 1? ⌵ The new fees for a fresh ordinary passport will be ₹2,500, and ₹5,000 for the Tatkaal scheme. For a 60-page passport, the fees are ₹3,500 (normal) and ₹6,000 (Tatkaal). 2 Why did the Indian government clarify that a passport is not proof of citizenship? ⌵ The Ministry of External Affairs stated that a passport is primarily a travel document and that citizenship is governed by the Citizenship Act, 1955, not the Passports Act, 1967. 3 How can Indian citizenship be acquired if not through a passport? ⌵ Indian citizenship can be acquired through birth, descent, registration, naturalisation, or incorporation of territory, as outlined in the Citizenship Act, 1955. 4 Should Indian citizens rely on passports as proof of citizenship? ⌵ No, while a passport is strong evidence of Indian nationality in everyday situations, it is not considered conclusive legal proof of citizenship in disputes. 5 What other documents can serve as evidence of Indian citizenship? ⌵ Documents such as birth certificates, citizenship certificates, and government records related to parentage can help establish Indian citizenship.

Under the new rates, a 36-page ordinary fresh passport or its reissue for applicants aged 18 years will now cost ₹2,500 under the normal scheme, while the Tatkaal fee has been raised to ₹3,500. At present, the ordinary passport fee/reissue fee is ₹1,500, compared to ₹3,500 under the Tatkaal scheme.

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The fee for a 60-page passport will now be ₹3,500 for the normal category and ₹6,000 for Tatkaal. The current fee for a 60-page under the normal scheme is ₹2,000, and ₹4,000 for Tatkaal.

The fee has also been increased to 60 pages for a lost or damaged passport. The normal fee is ₹6,000, up from ₹3,500 and ₹8,500 under the Tatkaal category, up from ₹5,500. Similarly, for a lost or damaged passport with 36 pages, the cost is ₹5,000 under the normal scheme and ₹7,500 under Tatkaal, up from ₹3,000 and ₹5,000, respectively.

For applicants under 18, the revised passport fee for a fresh issue under the normal category is ₹1,750, up from ₹1,000, and for the Tatkaal category, it is ₹4,250, up from ₹2,000. The charge for reissuing a lost or damaged passport for minors is ₹4,250 under the normal application process and ₹6,750 under the Tatkaal scheme.

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Also Read | Here's what Passports Act 1967 says about proof of citizenship

The government has also increased the fee for a police clearance certificate to ₹750 from ₹500. Additionally, while Emergency Certification will be issued free of cost for applicants within India, those abroad will be charged $15. A certificate of identity will now cost ₹1,000 in India and $50 abroad.

The fee for Surrender Certificates, Global Entry Program verification, and other passport-related certificates has been fixed at ₹750 in India and $40 abroad.

A passport is not proof of citizenship: MEA Earlier on Wednesday, the MEA clarified that a passport is not proof of citizenship as India marked 14th Passport Seva Divas. Following the remarks, opposition leaders began questioning the Centre. Kapil Sibal was the first to question the statement. In a post on X, he wrote, "A passport is a travel document, and not a document of citizenship. Which document, then, is proof of citizenship?" He further wrote that a BLO can doubt his citizenship and deprive him of his vote.

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The MEA cited the 2013 judgment of the Bombay High Court, which held that possession of a passport does not establish citizenship.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.

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