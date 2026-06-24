Passport a travel document, not a proof of citizenship, says External Affairs Ministry

The passport is a travel document, not a document of citizenship, officials of the external affairs ministry said on Wednesday, as India marked the 14th Passport Seva Divas.

The ministry highlighted measures incorporated into new chip-based e-passports, such as biometric data, to boost global acceptance and reduce the risk of fraud.

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“A passport is issued after a lot of due diligence, and it is based on documents from several government agencies,” an official was quoted as saying by multiple media.

The statement assume significance since during the recent hearing on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls, the Supreme Court had said that Aadhaar was not conclusive proof of citizenship, just a document of identity.

The official said that the government continues to expand the ease of services with over 500 Passport Kendras and a delivery of 1.5 crore passports and related services in 2025 alone.

1.5 crore passports delivered in 2025 In 2025, 1.5 crore passports and related services were delivered, of which passports alone accounted for 1.39 crore, as per the MEA official quoted by news agency ANI

With six working days for passports, excluding police verification, the time spent at PSKs and POPSKs spans less than 45 minutes.

The MEA official underlined how there are now 545 Passport Kendras across the country in comparison to 77 Passport Kendras present 10 years ago--thus recording a six-fold increase in the number of Kendras.

"We opened 10 POPSKs last year, and this year another 10 will be opened," the official said.

The MEA official further informed that now for Indians, countries with visa-free entry stand at 27, seeing an increase from 16 in 2019.

"47 countries have a visa on arrival for Indians and 66 countries offer electronic visa for Indians," the official added.

The official highlighted that mobility agreements are mostly with Europe.

"They facilitate easier mobility of academics, students, apprentices, regular tourists, and businesses. Also, creating a mechanism for easier return of illegal migrants.

EAM hails efficient and citizen-centric services On the occasion of the 14th Passport Seva Divas, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday hailed the efficient, transparent, and citizen-centric passport services, highlighting the commitment of the Ministry of External Affairs to provide services to the people.

In a message shared on X, Jaishankar noted that the event marks the anniversary of the Passports Act of 1967 and serves as a reflection on the modernisation of India's passport infrastructure.

Jaishankar credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Minimum Government, Maximum Governance" as the driving force behind the success of the Passport Seva Programme.

He further affirmed that the MEA has achieved significant digital milestones, including the successful operationalisation of the upgraded Passport Seva Programme (PSP V2.0) domestically and the deployment of the Global Passport Seva Programme (GPSP V2.0) at diplomatic missions worldwide to better serve the Indian diaspora.

A passport is issued after a lot of due diligence, and it is based on documents from several government agencies.

He noted that one of the defining features of this technological shift is the successful rollout of chip-enabled e-Passports, which meet international standards for security and authentication.

(With ANI inputs)