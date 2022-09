The passport applicants will now be able to apply online for Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs) at all Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSK) from today i.e. 28 September.

The MEA is the nodal ministry for the issuance of passports. The PCCs are a pre-requisite for the issuance of passports to the applicants.

Often, the issuance of the PCCs by the local police takes time that results in a delay in the grant of passports.

"To address the unanticipated surge in demand for Police Clearance Certificates (PCCs), the ministry has decided to include the facility to apply for PCC services at all online Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) across India, starting from September 28," the MEA said in a statement.

"This step would significantly add to the availability of PCC appointment slots, and at an earlier date," it added.

The MEA further said: "The action taken by the ministry in extending this PCC application facility to POPSKs would not only help Indian citizens seeking employment abroad, but also meet the demand for other PCC requirements, such as in the case of education, long-term visa, emigration etc."

Recently, MEA had also come up with provisions for prompt approval of passport applications under the “Tatkal Plan". This would help the people who urgently need to travel and get their passport in hand within a short span of time

Earlier this year, the MEA had also signed an agreement for the second phase of the Passport Seva Programme with Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) appointing them as the service provider for the project.

"The Ministry of External Affairs signed an agreement for the second phase of the Passport Seva Programme (PSP-V2.0) with M/s. Tata Consultancy Services Limited, our valued partner, appointing them as the Service Provider for the project," the ministry had said in a press release.

The Ministry also said that the issuance of e-Passports for enhanced customer satisfaction, increased security and the next level of citizen experience will also be unveiled in the upgraded PSP-V 2.0.

(With inputs from agencies)