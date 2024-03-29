Passport Seva website restored today after 3 days of technical issues
Passport Seva website users reported issues with captcha, unable to book appointments, page not moving forward, captcha refreshing, impacting application process recently
Passport Seva portal has been restored for the users days after facing technical glitches. The website started working on Friday from noon onwards. For the past three days, thousands of users faced issues at the Passport Seva portal, affecting the services like the application process, appointment bookings, etc. The Passport Seva website was under maintenance, causing inconvenience to several; applicants.