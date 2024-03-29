Passport Seva website restored today after 3 days of technical issues

Passport Seva portal has been restored for the users days after facing technical glitches. The website started working on Friday from noon onwards. For the past three days, thousands of users faced issues at the Passport Seva portal, affecting the services like the application process, appointment bookings, etc. The Passport Seva website was under maintenance, causing inconvenience to several; applicants. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A person manning the helpline number of the Passport Seva portal told The Indian Express, "Due to some technical issue, the website has been down for the last three days. Our technical team is working on it. We haven’t received any time frame for the resumption of normal services. People haven’t been able to book appointments in the last few days".

According to the Passport Seva portal, "Website is under maintenance", and added, "We will be back on 29 March at 12 pm". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Passport Seva portal website

For the past few days, citizens raised complaints on social media regarding Passport Seva portal glitches. A user wrote, "Is there any issue with the Passport Seva website, For the last 5 days I've not been able to schedule an appointment, the website is stuck after selecting the Passport Seva kiosk. It keeps on loading the same page again and again after entering the details and captcha".

Another user wrote, " have been trying to book an appointment on the Passport Seva website and after selecting the PSK and entering the captcha the page doesn’t move forward. The captcha keeps refreshing. Now tried for two separate applications. Is the website down?" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A user shared a video showing Passport Seva Kendra showing an "Internal server error" while clicking on the portal. "For the past three days, I have been unable to use the Passport Seva portal including logging-in issues, multiple payment fails, and now server issues," wrote another user.

Indian citizens use the Passport Seva portal-passportindia.gov.in for booking appointments at 523 Passport Seva Kendras, Post Office Passport Seva Kendras and regional passport offices for fresh issuance of passports, reissue of passports and other miscellaneous services.

