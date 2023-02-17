Passport verification in Delhi now in 5 days; here's how

The Ministry of External Affairs has introduced 'mPassport Police App' in order to streamline and expedite the process of police verification of passport issuance.

While speaking on the 76th Raising Day parade of the Delhi Police, Amit Shah inaugurated Delhi Police's 'mPassport Seva' initiative. The home minister dedicated 350 mobile Tablets to personnel of Delhi Police Special Branch.

Police plays an important role to deliver passports and related services such as Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) to the citizens. In the various models for police verification implemented, the status of intermediate activities related to verification process are not recorded or tracked in the system.

According to a release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs Regional Passport Office (RPO), Delhi on Friday said, these devices will now enable the entire process of police verification and submission report to become paperless.

The release further added that the process of verification using tablets is slated to reduce the verification time from 15 days to five days, which will be a great step towards improving citizen services.

"This would effectively reduce the passport issuance timeline by ten days, the release stated.

Our commitment to efficient service delivery and Digital India. Please find below the press release regarding launch of mPassport Police App in Delhi. This would reduce the verification time to 5 days.#DigitalIndia @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @delhipolice pic.twitter.com/DLczLPwDnD — RPO Delhi (@rpodelhi) February 17, 2023

In another tweet, the RPO Delhi also explained that initiative will be based on SMART Policing which means Sensitive and strict, modern with mobility, alert and accountable, reliable and responsive, and trained and techno-savy.

"Hon'ble HM@AmitShah has dedicated 350 Mobile Tablets to personnel of Spl. Branch/Delhi Police. With these tablets, the entire process of passport application verification will become digital and paperless and verification time will be reduced to 5 days," the Delhi Police tweeted on Thursday.

Hon'ble HM@AmitShah has dedicated 350 Mobile Tablets to personnel of Spl. Branch/Delhi Police. With these tablets, the entire process of passport application verification will become digital and paperless and verification time will be reduced to 5 days. #DelhiPoliceRaisingDay pic.twitter.com/yG14b5gSwC — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) February 16, 2023

Shah also on Thursday on Thursday tweeted about it in Hindi: "Launched the Passport Mobile Application for quick verification of passports. Having digital verification will save time as well as bring transparency to police investigations. These steps taken today are important efforts in the direction of Police Technology Mission of Modi-ji for smart policing," the minister further wrote.

