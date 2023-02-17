Passport verification in Delhi now in 5 days; here's how
- Amit Shah inaugurated Delhi Police's 'mPassport Seva' initiative. The home minister dedicated 350 mobile Tablets to personnel of Delhi Police Special Branch.
The Ministry of External Affairs has introduced 'mPassport Police App' in order to streamline and expedite the process of police verification of passport issuance.
